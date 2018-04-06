JORDAN ASK DAMASCUS TO HALT OFFENSIVE, TRY TO SAVE FIGHTERS IN DARAA

According to our sources, combat actions in Syria’s Daraa province between the Syrian government forces and ‘rebel groups’ militants are not likely to start soon.

Reports say Jordanian authorities asked Damascus officials to halt the offensive in Daraa province as Amman tries to convince the anti-government forces to make an agreement with Syrian army.

The Syrian government had already tried to convince the militants to lay down arms and make a deal and get back to peaceful life or move to Idlib province. But the anti-government fighters refused.

Thus, after Eastern Ghouta is liberated, the Yarmouk refugee camp, which is under ISIS control, and Eastern Qalamoun controlled by the rebels, may become next targets for the Syrian army to attack.