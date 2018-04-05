SYRIAN, IRAQI FORCES STORM ISIS POSITIONS IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 1 hour ago April 5, 2018

SYRIA-CONFLICT

According to our sources, the Syrian army and Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi militia formations along with government forces continue attacks on ISIS-held areas near key town of Abu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province.

Terrorists have been gradually building up their activities in the Syria-Iraq border region, trying to take strategic positions near Al Mayadin and Abu Kamal under control. This made the Syrian army redeploy a number of special operations units to the East of the country to counter the terrorists’ attacks on oil stations. Thus, T-2 station is being under attacks for two weeks already.

Abu Kamal is a strategic hub for Iraqi militia supported by Iran as most of the Eastern border of Syria is under control of US-backed Kurdish SDF and Al Tanf region is covered by the USAF and used by Pentagon to hide and support Syrian anti-government forces and terrorists.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s