SYRIAN, IRAQI FORCES STORM ISIS POSITIONS IN DEIR EZZOR

According to our sources, the Syrian army and Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi militia formations along with government forces continue attacks on ISIS-held areas near key town of Abu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province.

Terrorists have been gradually building up their activities in the Syria-Iraq border region, trying to take strategic positions near Al Mayadin and Abu Kamal under control. This made the Syrian army redeploy a number of special operations units to the East of the country to counter the terrorists’ attacks on oil stations. Thus, T-2 station is being under attacks for two weeks already.

Abu Kamal is a strategic hub for Iraqi militia supported by Iran as most of the Eastern border of Syria is under control of US-backed Kurdish SDF and Al Tanf region is covered by the USAF and used by Pentagon to hide and support Syrian anti-government forces and terrorists.