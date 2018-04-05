MULTIPLE EYEWITNESSES REVEAL NEW US ARMY BASES IN SYRIA DESPITE TRUMP’S CLAIMS

Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to pull out American forces from Syria, it appears that the US military has established yet another base in the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

US-led coalition forces operating in Syria have established another military installation in the province of Aleppo. The base is located to the northwest of the city of Manbij currently held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to media, the US presence in the area was recently bolstered by the arrival of 200 servicemen accompanied by armored vehicles and construction machinery.

Earlier US President Donald Trump promised to withdraw US troops from Syria, claiming that their primary mission in Syria is nearly complete.

However, he later declared that US will remain in the country ‘a little longer’, apparently after his top advisers insisted that a complete withdrawal of US troops now would risk all the gains already made.

