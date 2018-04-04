MORE THAN 1200 MILITANTS LEFT E.GHOUTA FOR ALEPPO PROVINCE LAST 24H

/ 5 hours ago April 4, 2018

1,200+ militants have been taken with family members from Eastern Ghouta to Aleppo Province in 24 hours.

Earlier, Russian reconciliation center for Syria said that a total of 153,140 people have been evacuated from the area of Eastern Ghouta since the introduction of humanitarian pauses on February 28.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, more than 1,200 militants were transported through Syria from the suburban Damascus region of Eastern Ghouta to the north of the province of Aleppo along with members of their families through a humanitarian corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

