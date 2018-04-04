BREAKING: US SOCOM UNDER MASSIVE ATTACKS IN SYRIA

A few days ago a convoy of 6 vehicles with US SpecOps was hit by a landmine not far from the Al Shaddaday American military base in Hasakah province.

UPD:

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Over 30 #US soldiers were in the vehicles. At least 6 killed, 8 wounded. The convoy cancelled the mission, those killed and wounded were evacuated by helicopters to the #Shaddaday base. — SMM Syria (@smmsyria) April 3, 2018

Later the sources reported about another attack on the US military on March 30. The US convoy moving from Manbij to Raqqa came under well planned attack vicinity Khfisa village, 30 miles from Raqqa, the attackers used heavy machine-guns and reportedly anti-tank missiles. At least 2 US soldiers killed, 8 wounded badly, they also were evacuated by the helicopters. The convoy proceeded to Raqqa.

Later, on April 1, four employees managed to get close to the houses where the American soldiers are quartered in Al Shaddaday. They threw hand grenades into the houses, after a number of US soldiers rushed out of the houses, the four employees blew themselves up with suicide vests. The attack resulted in 7 soldiers killed and 10 wounded.

This night, April 4, one vehicle of the US military convoy was hit by a land mine on Hasakah – Shaddaday highway. Casualties unknown.

The situation in the North of Syria is quickly worsening. An unexpected intensification of activities of local tribes against the American military amid Turkish operations against the Kurds supported by Washington and the deterioration of the political situation between the two NATO countries.