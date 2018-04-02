SAA DETAINS BRITISH SAS OFFICERS IN EASTERN GHOUTA

April 2, 2018

The Syrian Air Force Intelligence Directorate units have reportedly arrested several British officers of Special Air Service in Jobar town.

A group of British intelligence officers were hiding in one of underground military facilities in Jobar town.

According to the source, they coordinated militants’ resistance against the Syrian army in the towns of Jobar and Zamalka. British officers provided security cover to the rebels shelling residential neighborhoods of Damascus city with 120-mm guns.

The reports claim two military liaison officers also were also detained. One of them is the US officer, another one is MOSSAD serviceman.

