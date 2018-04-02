DETAILS OF A SAA AND JAYSH AL-ISLAM DEAL OVER DOUMA

/ 1 hour ago April 2, 2018

34f5wgwer

The Syrian army with the support of the Russian Center for Conciliation reached an agreement over the withdrawal of civilians and militants from the Douma city.

  • Jaysh al-Islam militants move out of Douma towards Jarablus with a light weapons;
  • militants hand over their heavy weapons;
  • any type of light weapons to be prohibited inside the city.

The government forces had to make such concessions because militants still hold about 5,000 prisoners, the liberation of which is one of the main tasks of the army.

