Militants in Eastern Ghouta regularly shell residential areas in Damascus city. More than 150 civilians killed so far as a result of attacks.

Faylaq al Rahman group shares responsibility for killings dozens of civilians. Instead of two-bit vendetta, Syria, supported by Russia, decided to evacuate militants. Sources say 31 915 fighters and their families have already been evacuated from Arbil town to Idlib province. Overall 135 thousand people left Eastern Ghouta so far.