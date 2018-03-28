TURKEY MAY START OPERATION IN SINJAR

Ankara says the operation against Kurdish forces in Iraq’s Sinjar province is highly possible and may follow the Olive Branch operation.

Reports say Turkey is expected to use up to 10,000 its proxi militants on the ground, including FSA, Turkmen, Sunni Arab and Yezidi fighters. Though it’s worth mentioning that the population of Sinjar city is mostly Yezidi.

At the same time Iraq’s army has already redeployed a large number of units close to Sinjar. Baghdad says the Kurdish fighters have left the city.