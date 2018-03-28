SYRIAN REBELS BLAME EACH OTHER AMID DEFEAT IN EASTERN GHOUTA

Two Syrian rebel factions blame each other for opening the way to their defeat in Eastern Ghouta.

The Jaysh al-Islam military spokesman, in an interview with al-Hadath TV, said Faylaq al-Rahman had rejected a proposal to mount a shared defense of Ghouta and accused it of cutting water supplies needed to fill defensive trenches.

“These trenches dried up which sped up the regime’s advances,” said Hamza Birqdar, the spokesman.

The Faylaq al-Rahman spokesman told the same TV station that Jaysh al-Islam had staged a weak defense of the enclave, which advancing government forces split into three separate pockets.

“Faylaq al-Rahman was stabbed in the back … via the frontlines that Jaysh al-Islam was supposed to be at,” said Wael Olwan, Faylaq al-Rahman’s Istanbul-based spokesman.