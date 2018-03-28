SAA PREVENTS CHEMICAL ATTACK PROVOCATION IN IDLIB

Syrian customs officers have busted two trucks loaded with 2,000 gas cylinders heading to militants in Idlib province.

The first inspection showed the cooking cylinders contained toxic chemicals.

According to confessions of the arrested drivers, the intended recipients of the cargo were the militant groups located in the province of Idlib.

Usually militant and terrorist groups turn cooking gas cylinders into improvised rocket shells filled with large amounts of explosives and small metal pieces in order to have large destructive power.

Syrian officials had previously warned that militants had prepared chemical attack provocation in Idlib province.

“States-sponsors of terrorism have instructed the terrorists to use chemical weapons again,” Bashar Jaafari stated. “This theatrical gesture will be carried out with the participation of a number of countries, the White Helmets, and will be covered in Western media.”