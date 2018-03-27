CONFLICT BETWEEN TURKEY-BACKED FSA GROUPS ERUPTS IN AFRIN

/ 29 mins ago March 27, 2018

Violent confrontations between al-Hamzah and Ahrar al-Sharqiyah occurred in Afrin city of Aleppo province.

According to the source, the conflict was caused primarily by ownership of looted property.

Al-Hamzah militants have killed a field commander and his deputy of Ahrar al-Sharqiyah group. Ahrar al-Sharqiyah fighters in turn disarmed and captured over 200 al-Hamzah members.

Turkey reportedly had to step in to prevent a slaughter. The Turkish authorities declared a ceasefire and mutual exchange of hostages.

