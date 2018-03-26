RELIEFWEB: EASTERN GHOUTA UPD

SITUATION

There is uncertainty over the exact number of displaced people in the shelters, with current estimates ranging between 56,500-70,850. In anticipation of a new influx of 100,000-150,000 people, new locations for shelters are being identified and rehabilitated to enable comprehensive health service provision.

Most of the current shelters do not have the capacity or infrastructure to accommodate the large numbers of people arriving. WASH remains an ongoing concern, especially in Adra and the Electricity complex, with fears that current sanitation and hygiene conditions could lead to water-borne diseases.

Increasing cases of lice and scabies are being reported, as well as increasing cases of diarrhea and vomiting.

PUBLIC HEALTH GAPS/NEEDS

The current WASH and sanitation situation requires further enhancement and set up of “dehydration rooms” for all shelters. Community mobilization is required to raise awareness on hygiene practices in shelters.

Need to increase disease surveillance system across the shelters.

Increasing numbers of people in need of mental health and psychosocial support services.

More thorough screening, detection and follow up of the nutritional situation is required.

