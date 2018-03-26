FOOTAGE: NAZI-STYLE CONCENTRATION CAMP FOUND IN EASTERN GHOUTA

Shocking footage has emerged that resembles a Nazi-run concentration camp in Eastern Ghouta that was run by Jaysh al-Islam militants.

The footage shows a distressing underground prison where dozens of families, mostly belonging to Syria’s minorities, were held and enslaved for years.

Although Syrian sources reported since 2011 that Jaysh al-Islam were engaging in such behavior, none of this was ever reported by the mainstream media, and rather, they concentrated on false allegations that the Syrian Army were massacring innocent civilians.

via @KumaitAgency