EASTERN GHOUTA’S FUTURE

Eastern Ghouta region controlled by the Syrian so-called ‘rebels’ and ‘moderate opposition’ groups, part of which in reality are followers and cells of radical Islamic organizations such as Al Qaeda, Al Nusra, and ISIS, is being liberated by the Syrian army step by step.

The thing is that most of the anti-government fighters and their families have agreed to leave the surrounded enclaves, some of them were sent to Idlib province where the Hayat Tahrir al Sham group is in control of the most of the governorate’s territory, and others decided to stay in Damascus-controlled areas, ask for an amnesty and may be even joint the Syrian army.

At the same time, some jihadi fighters decided to stay in surrounded regions and continue fight ’till the end’. Looks like the next couple of weeks will bring more news on final liberation of Eastern Ghouta.