SYRIA BEGINS TO EXPORT GOODS TO LIBYA

/ 9 hours ago March 23, 2018

00

The Syrian Exporters’ Union announced that it has reached an agreement with Libya over the export of the Syrian goods to the country.

According to Head of the Union Iyad Muhammad, the first ship loaded with the Syrian products has sailed to Libya on Thursday, March 21st. He added that 300 tons of goods, including clothes, shoes and food, were on the board.

The deal was reached after prominent Libyan businessmen and officials had visited an industrial exhibition in Damascus last month. During the event, the two sides have agreed on re-opening the trade route so that the Syrian products may reach the Libyan market.

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s