SYRIA BEGINS TO EXPORT GOODS TO LIBYA

The Syrian Exporters’ Union announced that it has reached an agreement with Libya over the export of the Syrian goods to the country.

According to Head of the Union Iyad Muhammad, the first ship loaded with the Syrian products has sailed to Libya on Thursday, March 21st. He added that 300 tons of goods, including clothes, shoes and food, were on the board.

The deal was reached after prominent Libyan businessmen and officials had visited an industrial exhibition in Damascus last month. During the event, the two sides have agreed on re-opening the trade route so that the Syrian products may reach the Libyan market.