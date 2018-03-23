HTS PREPARES FOR A NEW OFFENSIVE IN WEST ALEPPO

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group has begun to amass its forces in West Aleppo, allegedly preparing for a new offensive against Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS), its main rival in Northern Syria.

According to local sources, HTS militants have spread across the area without attacking JTS positions. HTS has not given any explanation on the unusual activity yet.

It is supposed that HTS will launch an offensive on Atareb city, located 30 kilometers west of Aleppo. Three tanks and dozens of vehicles belonging to HTS have already been spotted in the area.

The conflict between the two groups has begun immediately after creation of JTS, an alliance between Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki. During the clashes which erupted, HTS has suffered several defeats in Hama and Idlib provinces, but later managed to recapture some areas in Aleppo.