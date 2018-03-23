FIGHTING BETWEEN HTS AND JTS RESUMES IN ALEPPO

The truce between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Suriya groups did not last long.

HTS terrorists shelled JTS positions in the villages of Blanta and Mkelbis with IRAM ‘Elephant’ rockets and heavy artillery.

The reports claim several JTS militants and a number of civilians were injured in the shelling.

In turn, JTS artillery units fired back at HTS positions located in al-Ghabata village. According to the source, JTS was able to repel HTS attack near Blanta village damaging a tank and 57-mm gun of the terrorists.

But controlled by HTS ‘Ibaa’ news agency claims the terrorists captured several mortars from JTS-linked Nour al-Din al-Zenki (NDZ) militants:

Also ‘Ibaa’ agency states that NDZ militants has mined several streets in residential areas of Blanta village: