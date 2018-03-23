FIGHTING BETWEEN HTS AND JTS RESUMES IN ALEPPO

/ 5 hours ago March 23, 2018

byrtyrt

The truce between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Suriya groups did not last long.

HTS terrorists shelled JTS positions in the villages of Blanta and Mkelbis with IRAM ‘Elephant’ rockets and heavy artillery.

The reports claim several JTS militants and a number of civilians were injured in the shelling.

In turn, JTS artillery units fired back at HTS positions located in al-Ghabata village. According to the source, JTS was able to repel HTS attack near Blanta village damaging a tank and 57-mm gun of the terrorists.

But controlled by HTS ‘Ibaa’ news agency claims the terrorists captured several mortars from JTS-linked Nour al-Din al-Zenki (NDZ) militants:

Also ‘Ibaa’ agency states that NDZ militants has mined several streets in residential areas of Blanta village:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s