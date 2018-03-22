TURKEY TO DRIVE YPG FROM SYRIAN BORDERS

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Ankara will drive the Kurdish YPG groups away from the Syrian border.

This statement indicates that such development is possible if Ankara does not reach agreement with the Washington on a plan to remove the Kurdish fighters from Syria’s Manbij region.

If this plan fails the only was for Turkey to ensure its border security is to clear away the Kurdish armed groups there. “This is not just valid for Syria, but also for Iraq,” Cavusoglu said.

Foreign Minister also said that President Erdogan and President Trump are expected to have a telephone conversation on Thursday.