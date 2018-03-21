UN CONDEMNS USE OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS IN SYRIA

The United Nations Security Council issued a statement condemning the continued use of chemical weapons in Syrian conflict and reaffirming the necessity to work out “a mechanism” to hold all those responsible accountable.

The council also reiterated in a statement that the use of CW is a terrible violation of international laws and agreements and stated that it supported the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ investigations of allegations of their use.

The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu said investigators of the organization are looking into several new allegations of the use of chlorine in Syria.

He also said there were some allegations of CW use in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, which Turkish troops and Ankara-backed militants seized from Kurdish fighters.