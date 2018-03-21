REBEL SHELLING KILL 35 IN DAMASCUS

March 21, 2018

Rockets fired by rebels from anti-gov’t controlled areas in Eastern Ghouta on a market in Kashkol neighborhood of Damascus held by the Syrian army killed over 35 civilians people and wounded at least 25.

At the same time, as government forces keep on conducting a large-scale offensive in Eastern Ghouta, Islamic State terrorists seize areas on the southern edge of the region.

Now ISIS is in control of Qadam neighborhood. Reports say about 25 pro-gov’t fighters were killed in fighting against terrorists there.

