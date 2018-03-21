DEAL REACHED BETWEEN RUSSIA AND MILITANTS IN EASTERN GHOUTA

Fighters from the Ahrar al Sham rebel group in Harasta town, Eastern Ghouta, had agreed to lay down their arms in return for safe passage to insurgent-controlled areas and an offer to be pardoned under local reconciliation terms with the authorities for those who want to stay, the sources said.

Previously sources reported that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units have established control over Saqba town in Eastern Ghouta after reaching a deal with local elders. According to the agreement, the militants are obliged to leave the area before the entrance of the Syrian troops, while civilians were allowed to remain in their homes. Those who choose to leave will be evacuated to the nearby towns of Zamalka and Aytn Tarma.

The Syrian army and allied forces have recaptured 70 percent of the territory that was under insurgent control in the enclave.