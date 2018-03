The Turkish army and FSA militants discovered an underground cache of US-made weapons and ammunition of the Kurdish forces in Afrin.

The cache in Juwayq village of Aleppo province. It consists of 12 chambers which include thousands of US-made arms and ammunition.

According to the source, the cache is in 150-meter-long cement tunnel. There were anti-aircraft and anti-armor missiles, anti-tanks ‘TOW’ missiles, mortars and rockets.

