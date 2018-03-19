US MILITARY PREPARES OPPOSITION FACTIONS FOR AN OFFENSIVE TOWARDS DEIR EZZOR

Several armed opposition factions active in the Syrian desert have begun preparations for the upcoming offensive in Southern Syria simultaneously with an attack on the Syrian troops in East Qalamoun, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the militants have already achieved limited progress on the Al-Qaryatayn direction in Homs province. The offensive reportedly seeks to “relieve pressure” from the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, where the government forces have recently achieved substantial success, either defeating the militants or forcing them to withdraw.

In addition, unusual activity has been spotted in the so-called 55-kilometer zone around Al-Tanf base in Homs province, where the US-led coalition forces area training the militants of the opposition. According to local sources, the militants are likely to launch another large-scale offensive against the government troops to reach the borders of Deir Ezzor province.

This information was confirmed by the commander of Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra, one of the opposition factions active in the area. However, according to Muhannad Al-Talaa, the final goal of the offensive has not been defined yet.