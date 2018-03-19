US CONTINUES TO RESCUE ISIS LEADERS IN SYRIA

/ 5 hours ago March 19, 2018

uiyb786

The United States is continuing to back and protect the remnants of ISIS terrorists in Syria evacuating some of their leaders via its helicopters.

According to the source, three US helicopters on Monday landed in the area between the villages of al-Jissi and Kalu, about 2 km south of Tal Hamis Township in Southeastern countryside of Qamishli.

soldiers have accompanied 4 persons who were living in a house which was identified as a center for ISIS leaders from Iraqi nationality, asserting that the hovercrafts took them to unknown destination.

This wasn’t the first time something like that had happened. SMM Syria has already reported similar patterns:

US choppers evacuate ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

US evacuates one more ISIS leader in Deir Ezzor

US rescues ISIS commanders in Deir Ezzor

US rescues ISIS leaders in Syria again

US helicopters salvage ISIS leaders anew

Footage: US helicopter takes ISIS terrorists to new military base in Hasakah

USSOCOM intensifies its operations to evacuate ISIS terrorists

