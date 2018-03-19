US CONTINUES TO RESCUE ISIS LEADERS IN SYRIA

The United States is continuing to back and protect the remnants of ISIS terrorists in Syria evacuating some of their leaders via its helicopters.

According to the source, three US helicopters on Monday landed in the area between the villages of al-Jissi and Kalu, about 2 km south of Tal Hamis Township in Southeastern countryside of Qamishli.

soldiers have accompanied 4 persons who were living in a house which was identified as a center for ISIS leaders from Iraqi nationality, asserting that the hovercrafts took them to unknown destination.

This wasn’t the first time something like that had happened. SMM Syria has already reported similar patterns:

