SAA ENTERS SAQBA AFTER NEGOTIATIONS WITH LOCALS

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units have established control over Saqba town in Eastern Ghouta after reaching a deal with local elders.

Local sources reported that the deal was reached via negotiations between the local citizens and a representative of the Syrian government. According to the agreement, the militants are obliged to leave the area before the entrance of the Syrian troops, while civilians were allowed to remain in their homes. Those who choose to leave will be evacuated to the nearby towns of Zamalka and Aytn Tarma.

Faylaq Al-Rahman, the armed group which controls Saqba, has not commented on the issue yet.

In addition, the SAA offered the militants to leave the nearby town of Harasta, giving them until Monday, March 19th, to make the decision.

In recent days, the Syrian troops made huge advances in Eastern Ghouta, effectively cutting the suburb in three isolated parts: Douma under control of Jaysh al-Islam, central sector under control of Faylaq al-Rahman and Harasta under control of Ahrar al-Sham.

Eastern Ghouta has become the latest flashpoint in the Syrian conflict after the government forces launched a military campaign seeking to liberate the area from militant groups, including Jaysh al-Islam, Faylak al-Rahman and HTS.

To ensure the security of civilians, the Syrian authorities have created a humanitarian corridor and introduced a daily ceasefire lasting from 9:00 to 14:00. During this period the local citizens will be able to safely exit the area and receive medical assistance at the centres created in co-operation with the Syrian Red Crescent Society.

Previously, the SAA began to evacuate civilians from Hazrama and Nashabiya neighbourhoods of Eastern Ghouta after they had been liberated from the militants. Several thousands people were able to leave the area via humanitarian corridors.