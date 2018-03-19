RESIDENTS OF DAMASCUS SUBURBS MOBILISE AGAINST ISIS

Citizens of Al-Qadm, Al-Kiswa and Al-Muqayliba districts located south of Damascus have started to form a resistance against ISIS to expel the terrorists from the area.

According to local sources,representatives of reconciliation committee have arrived to Al-Qadm and opened a draft center for local young men to join militia which is supposed to fight against the terror group.

ISIS terrorists have entered the aforementioned areas on March 16th, after the local militants withdraw from the region.

In turn, the Syrian army units have launched an offensive against ISIS in Al-Hajr Al-Aswad district which borders Al-Qadm and Yarmouk Camp, the main ISIS stronghold in Damascus.