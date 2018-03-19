OPPOSITION ATTACKS GOVERNMENT TROOPS IN NORTHERN HOMS

Militants of the recently formed 4th Corps of the so-called Syrian National Army have launched an offensive against the Syrian troops on the border between Homs and Hama provinces.

The group’s media channels have published photos of militants targeting the government forces with mortars.

The 4th Corps includes Ahrar al-Sham, Liwa Al-Haq, Faylaq Homs and a number of small FSA factions active present in Northern Homs province, all of which have been united under the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

According to the group’s media representative Naser Al-Nahar, the 4th Corps was created with the aim of uniting the opposition in a difficult period.