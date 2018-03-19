ISIS SLEEPER CELL PREPARE OFFENSIVE IN DEIR EZZOR

ISIS terrorists reportedly prepare to attack SAA positions in Deir Ezzor.

According to the source, the militants are going to attack the Syrian army in following directions:

from al-Shaafah city towards al-Siyal towns;

from Abu Hasan town towards al-Ramadi and al-Burham villages;

from al-Kishmah villages towards Hasrat town;

from al-Susah town towards al-Ghabrah town.

The reports say it is also possible that the terrorists will attack the government forces from Hajin city.

It is stated that the jihadists have several pontoon ferries kits to cross the Euphrates river. Their ultimate goal is to break through to the desert areas in the South-West of the region, where the former members of ISIS are still operating.

It can be assumed that upcoming ISIS attack is directly linked to the US reinforcements in the province of Deir Ezzor.