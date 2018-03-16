US-BACKED SDF FIGHTERS FORCEFULLY RECRUIT CIVILIANS IN MANBIJ

/ 1 hour ago March 16, 2018

The source claims members of Kurdish armed groups arrest local residents of Manbij and Raqqa and forcibly head them for war with Turkey.

Anxiety and panic increase among civilians. Also confrontation between SDF militants and local residents has become more frequent. The population is dissatisfied with the presence in the region of the US military and representatives of Kurdish armed groups that put pressure on civilians.

According to the source, Kurds forcibly arrest young people and departure them to the front in Afrin to fight against Turkish army and FSA militants.

