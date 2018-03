The SAA units involved in a mopping-up operation in areas of Eastern Ghouta have come across a large arms depot including weapons made in France.

The French-made weapons and ammunition were found during the demining operations in the villages of Madira and Mesraba.

France provided the militants with small arms, rocket launchers, and anti-tank missiles. In addition to weapons, France has also provided rebel groups with other forms of support including cash and military advisors.