FSA FACTIONS FORM A NEW COALITION IN HOMS PROVINCE

/ 8 hours ago March 16, 2018

Armed opposition factions active in Homs province have united in a new structure under the name of “4th Corps” of the so-called Syrian National Army, a Turkish-backed coalition which includes Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups active in Northern Syria.

The new group includes Ahrar al-Sham, Liwa Al-Haq, Faylaq Homs and a number of small FSA factions active present in Northern Homs province.

According to the group’s media representative Naser Al-Nahar, the 4th Corps was created with the aim of uniting the opposition in a difficult period.

He also stressed that the opposition groups “can not remain fractured” after seven years since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis.

