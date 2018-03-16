AFTER SDF LEAVES FOR AFRIN, US MILITARY SENDS REINFORCEMENTS TO MANBIJ

/ 8 hours ago March 16, 2018

The US military was forced to deploy additional units to the city of Manbij and the areas south of Euphrates river after the Kurdish Dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) left their positions and headed to Afrin enclave to repel the Turkish offensive.

“Becaused SDF fighters who have been participating in the US-led coalition’s operation south of Euphrates valley headed to Afrin, the fight against ISIS has been suspended,” explained the Joint Stuff Director Leutenant General Kenneth McKenzie.

To compensate for the absence of the SDF units, additional US military forces were deployed to the area, he added.

