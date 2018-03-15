SDF SAYS IGNORES ORDERS FROM WASHINGTON

One of SDF commanders Mehdi Kobani saidthe Kurdish forces refuse to follow the orders coming from Washington as the US has voiced concern about SDF’s decision to stop sighting against ISIS in Deir Ezzor province and redeploy its units to protect Afrin canton from the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed FSA groups.

According to Kobani, Pentagon knows that SDF units are effective in fighting against ISIS and Washington fears the suspension of military actions in Deir Ezzor could strengthen the jihadists in the region. Reports said at least 1,700 Kurdish fighters arrived to Afrin from Deir Ezzor.

Earlier this month Turkish officials said the United States should stop YPG/SDF redeployment to Afrin to counter Ankara’s Olive Branch military operation.

The Syrian government has strongly condemned the operation conducted by Turkey as an assault on the nation’s sovereignty.