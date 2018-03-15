RED CRESCENT CONVOY TO ENTER DOUMA

A 25-truck convoy with food and medical aid is expected to enter the besieged, rebel-held town of Douma in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta region of Damascus on Thursday.

A senior adviser in the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Ziad Msallati said a convoy managed to get into Eastern Ghouta last week amid battles. Head of the Norwegian Refugee Council and the UN Syria adviser Jan Egeland said the Syrian authorities approved the convoy’s entrance on Thursday.

“This would be potentially a fairly large convoy with food and hopefully as much as possible of the other material that is in desperate need there, including medical supplies,” he said.