OPPOSITION PREVENTS CIVILIANS FROM LEAVING YARMOUK VALLEY

/ 3 hours ago March 15, 2018

00

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants have blocked all the roads from Yarmouk valley in Daraa province, effectively banning civilians from leaving the area that is controlled by Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid, a jihadi group loyal to ISIS. 

Local sources reported that a group of local citizens attempted to exit the area near Al-Bakkar village, but were stopped by the militants who fired rounds in the air and forced them to return. The FSA factions have not announced the reason behind the ban.

It is not the first time the militants impose a siege upon Yarmouk valley. The area has suffered numerous periods of complete isolation amid acute lack of necessities and difficult humanitarian situation. According to local activists, some 100 thousand civilians remain in the area.

