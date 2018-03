Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists are obliged to use various assets and capabilities in clashes with the SAA units.

The HTS militants have begun use women to resist an advance of the government forces.

According to the source, this fact was revealed during the clashes near Saqba farms located in Eastern Ghouta.

The reports also claim at least 9 HTS militants were killed and 26 others were injured as a result of the clashes.