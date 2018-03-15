ERDOGAN REJECTS EUROPE’S DEMAND TO STOP OLIVE BRANCH OP

Turkish President Recep Erdogan rejects Europe’s calls for his country to halt its Olive Branch military operation in Syria’s Afrin canton.

Speaking at an award ceremony in the European Paliament Erdogan said: “Don’t get too excited. We won’t leave (Syria) until our job is done. You should know this … Whatever (the European Parliament) says goes in one ear and out the other.”

The Turkish military started its Olive Branch operation to take the main town in the Afrin enclave held by the Kurdish forces under control.