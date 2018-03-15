ANOTHER BATCH OF WOUNDED EVACUATED FROM EASTERN GHOUTA

The second batch of wounded has left Eastern Ghouta via a humanitarian corridor under the agreement reached between the militants and the UN.

25 persons have been evacuated from the opposition-held Damascus suburb which reportedly houses some 400,000 civilians with the assistance of Red Crescent movement. Previously the humanitarian organisation has evacuated another 25 people from Eastern Ghouta.

The evacuation of wounded was enabled by a deal between UN and Jaysh al-Islam group, one of the most prominent armed opposition faction present in Eastern Ghouta.

In a previous deal brokered by Jaysh al-Islam, 13 members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group were allowed to leave Eastern Ghouta for Idlib province. It is believed that the area still houses several hundreds of fighters loyal to HTS, which is exempt from de-escalation zones agreement as a designated terror organisation.

Another prominent faction present in Eastern Ghouta, Faylaq al-Rahman, rejected the offer to evacuate from the area. According to the group’s spokesperson Wael Alwan, the militants will not leave Eastern Ghouta as it happened in 2016 in Aleppo.

Eastern Ghouta has become the latest flashpoint in the Syrian conflict after the government forces launched a military campaign seeking to liberate the area from militant groups, including Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman and HTS.

To ensure the security of civilians, the Syrian authorities have created a humanitarian corridor and introduced a daily ceasefire lasting from 9:00 to 14:00. During this period the local citizens will be able to safely exit the area and receive medical assistance at the centres created in co-operation with the Syrian Red Crescent Society.

Previously, the SAA began to evacuate civilians from Hazrama and Nashabiya neighbourhoods of Eastern Ghouta after they had been liberated from the militants. Several thousands people were able to leave the area via humanitarian corridors.