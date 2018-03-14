TURKEY’S ‘OLIVE BRANCH’ CAUSE REFUGEES FLOW

Hundreds of civilians leave the area in the North of Syria where Turkish military and militants of the so-called ‘moderate opposition’ from Free Syrian Army conduct Olive Branch operation. Today Ankara said its military had ‘neutralized’ 3,444 Kurdish ‘terrorist’ fighters.

Reports say now Turkish military and militants prepare to storm the main stronghold of the Kurdish forces – Afrin city. The humanitarian situation in the North of the country aggravates as combat actions zone gets bigger and the civilians have to leave their homes and flee to the territories controlled by the Syrian government forces.

According to the sources, many people ask for medical care, medicines, food and clothes as they had to leave all they had and run.