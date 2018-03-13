TURKISH FM TO DISCUSS SYRIA IN MOSCOW

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is to take part in the Joint Strategic Planning Group meeting, a body of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council, to discuss Syria.

Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on March 14. In addition to discussing Syria, the ministers will make preparations for an upcoming high-level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council meeting scheduled for April 3.

“The parties will focus particular attention on the fight against international terrorism, efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and ways to find a political solution in light of the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week.