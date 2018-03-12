SYRIAN GOVERNMENT RAISES PURCHASE PRICE ON WHEAT TO SUPPORT FARMERS

The Syrian authorities have raised the purchase price on grain to support the local farmers and to encourage trade.

According to sources close to the government, the purchase price on wheat will be increased from 140 to 175 Syrian pounds, while the price on barley will be increased to 130 Syrian pounds.

The previous price increase was ordered last year, when the price of wheat was raised from 125 to 140 Syrian pounds.

The production of grain in Syria has dramatically decreased due to the armed conflict, forcing the government and the opposition to compete against each other for the harvest.