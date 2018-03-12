SAA DISCOVERS CHEMICAL WEAPONS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN EASTERN GHOUTA

/ 5 hours ago March 12, 2018

The government forces found a clandestine workshop for the manufacture of chemical munitions while sweeping through the village of Aftris in Eastern Ghouta.

According to the source, militants in Eastern Ghouta planned a chemical attack provocation to put blame on Damascus.

Recently, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that militants in Eastern Ghouta may stage a chemical attack in order to blame the Syrian government for it. Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stressed that Damascus was ready to assist any investigation of chemical attacks in Syria but the international organizations declined to cooperate with the Syrian government.

