Russia is ready to deliver the S-400 anti aircraft missile systems to Turkey in accordance with the previously signed agreement.

Moscow says it will begin implementing the contact in early 2020. Turkey asked Russia to accelerate the process.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO classification – SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system. Went into service in 2007. Designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and ground targets.