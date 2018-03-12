NEGOTIATIONS FOR RECONCILIATION IN CENTRAL SECTOR OF EASTERN GHOUTA UNDER WAY

A committee composed from the citizens of the co-called central sector of Eastern Ghouta is currently negotiating a reconciliation deal with the Syrian government, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the deal provides settlement of the legal status of the local citizens and states that those liable to military service lay down their arms and join the 5th Corps of the Syrian army. It is supposed that those who wish to leave Eastern Ghouta will be transported to Northern Syria. The militants will be able to carry their personal arms with them.

The sources added that the Syrian government gave the committee until 17:00 to make a decision.

The central sector of Eastern Ghouta includes such settlements as Hammouria, Saqaba, Jisrin, Kafr Batna, Arbin, Ayn Tarma and Zamalka, all of which are controlled by Faylaq al-Rahman, one of the three most powerful opposition factions in Eastern Ghouta in addition to Jaysh al-Islam and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

It should be noted that Faylaq al-Rahman has previously rejected the offer to evacuate from Eastern Ghouta.

In recent days, the Syrian troops made huge advances in Eastern Ghouta, effectively cutting the suburb in three isolated parts: Douma under control of Jaysh al-Islam, central sector under control of Faylaq al-Rahman and Harasta under control of Ahrar al-Sham.