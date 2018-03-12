KURDISH OFFICIAL: CIVILIANS FLEE AFRIN

Kurdish PYD (Democratic Union Party) spokesman Ebrahim Ebrahim said thousands of civilians are fleeing Afrin city, which is being encircled by the Turkish forces, and heading toward the Syrian government-controlled territories.

He said the reason is the Ankara-backed fighters might commit atrocities against the civilians, minorities and Kurdish fighters in the city.

Spox also said Turkish forces have destroyed water and power stations supplying Afrin, that made it hard for people to stay there. Ebrahim blamed Russia and Turkey for what he called “war crimes that are being committed in Afrin.”