JIHADI INFIGHTING CONTINUES IN IDLIB AND ALEPPO AFTER FAILED NEGOTIATIONS

/ 13 hours ago March 12, 2018

00

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS), the two most prominent armed groups in Northern Syria, have resumed to attack each other after a failed attempt to settle the conflict between the two groups via negotiations.

According to a statement published by JTS, HTS militants have initially accepted an initiative for peaceful settlement, but later attacked JTS positions in west Aleppo.

Local sources confirmed that clashes erupted between the two groups in the village of Bsarton located 20 km west of Aleppo city.

In turn, HTS has denied this information and accused JTS of breaking the deal.

It was reported that the negotiations between HTS and JTS were brokered by Faylaq al-Sham, another prominent armed faction active in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

The conflict between the two groups has begun immediately after creation of JTS, and alliance of Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki. During the recent weeks, HTS has suffered several defeats in Hama and Idlib provinces, but later managed to recapture some areas in Aleppo.

 

