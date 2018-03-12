JAYSH AL-ISLAM AGREED TO EVACUATE INJURED FROM EASTERN GHOUTA

A deal between the militants and the UN enabled the evacuation of injured from the besieged Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

A statement published by Jaysh al-Islam, one of the prominent armed opposition factions present in Eastern Ghouta, claimed that the group contacted UN task force and other international actors, including Russia, to negotiate the evacuation of the wounded.

The group has not indicated exact terms and conditions of the deal.

The statement also stressed that Jaysh al-Islam militants continue to repel “the agression” against the Eastern Ghouta and cautioned against false rumours spread “by the enemy”.

In a previous deal brokered by Jaysh al-Islam, 13 members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group were allowed to leave Eastern Ghouta for Idlib province. It is believed that the area still houses several hundreds of fighters loyal to HTS, which is exempt from de-escalation zones agreement as a designated terror organisation.

Another prominent faction present in Eastern Ghouta, Faylaq al-Rahman, rejected the offer to evacuate from the area. According to the group’s spokesperson Wael Alwan, the militants will not leave Eastern Ghouta as it happened in 2016 in Aleppo.

Eastern Ghouta has become the latest flashpoint in the Syrian conflict after the government forces launched a military campaign seeking to liberate the area from militant groups, including Jaysh al-Islam, Faylak al-Rahman and HTS.

To ensure the security of civilians, the Syrian authorities have created a humanitarian corridor and introduced a daily ceasefire lasting from 9:00 to 14:00. During this period the local citizens will be able to safely exit the area and receive medical assistance at the centres created in co-operation with the Syrian Red Crescent Society.

Previously, the SAA began to evacuate civilians from Hazrama and Nashabiya neighbourhoods of Eastern Ghouta after they had been liberated from the militants. Several thousands people were able to leave the area via humanitarian corridors.