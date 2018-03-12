ISRAELI NEWSPAPER ANNOUNCES UPCOMING OPPOSITION OFFENSIVE IN SOUTHERN SYRIA

Armed opposition groups active in Southern Syrian are preparing a large scale offensive against the government troops in Quneitra and Daraa provinces, Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the offensive, which seeks to relieve pressure on the encircled Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, is supported by the US military.

In the recent weeks, the US has increased its military presence along the Syria-Jordan border, sending hundreds of soldiers to Al-Tanf base. Several British officers were also spotted in the area.

The US has denied involvement in the attempt to sabotage the government offensive in Eastern Ghouta. An opposition outlet Hammurabi’s News Justice close to the US forces present in Al-Tanf has published a statement saying that the US military “have not taken part in the training of any terrorist militant groups, or participated in any offensive battle planning against Ghouta”.