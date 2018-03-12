ERDOGAN SLAMS NATO FOR NOT BACKING HIM IN SYRIA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused NATO of ignoring the need to support Turkey’s actions against Kurdish militia in Syria.

Turkish leader calls the West for backing Ankara’s aggression against Syria and its illegal intervention in Syria’s territory, the actions breaching the international laws and agreements.

Erdogan is now trying to achieve his goals in the region by blackmailing NATO. “With what has been going on in Syria, when are you (NATO) going to come and be alongside us?” he asked. Also the politician stated that Washington’s support to the Kurds in the region undermines Turkey’s security and makes NATO alliance no sense. “Is this friendship? Is this NATO unity?” Erdogan asked.

Such bold move can make relations between Ankara and Washington even worse from now as the two countries are at odds now.